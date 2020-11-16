REFUGIO – Refugio County will have two new county commissioners following recent elections and voters returned Sheriff Pinky Gonzales to office in a three-person race on Nov. 3.
Woodsboro voters turned down an option that would have allowed the town to keep a quarter cent more of sales tax collections.
Local election results include:
Pct. 1 County Commissioner
Roy Payne 344
George Hernandez 309
Pct. 3 County Commissioner
Gary Wright 847
County Constable Pct. 1
Mark Winston Moore 894
County Constable 2
Johnnie Garza 1269
County Attorney
Deb Bauer 2429
Sheriff
Pinky Gonzales 1482
Matt Tuttle 1269
Shelly G. Haertig 526
Tax Assessor-Collector
Ida Mascorro Turner 2496
Bayside Mayor
Donna Easton 103
Sharon Scott 87
Bayside Council, Place 2
Margaret Babb 139
Bayside Council Place 3
Ken Dahl 118
Director, Place 3
Bob Koonce 1598
Misty Skrobarcek 993
Town of Woodsboro proposition (sales tax)
For 296
Against 337