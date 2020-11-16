REFUGIO – Refugio County will have two new county commissioners following recent elections and voters returned Sheriff Pinky Gonzales to office in a three-person race on Nov. 3.

Woodsboro voters turned down an option that would have allowed the town to keep a quarter cent more of sales tax collections.

Local election results include:

Pct. 1 County Commissioner

Roy Payne 344

George Hernandez 309

Pct. 3 County Commissioner

Gary Wright 847

County Constable Pct. 1

Mark Winston Moore 894

County Constable 2

Johnnie Garza 1269

County Attorney

Deb Bauer 2429

Sheriff

Pinky Gonzales 1482

Matt Tuttle 1269

Shelly G. Haertig 526

Tax Assessor-Collector

Ida Mascorro Turner 2496

Bayside Mayor

Donna Easton 103

Sharon Scott 87

Bayside Council, Place 2

Margaret Babb 139

Bayside Council Place 3

Ken Dahl 118

Director, Place 3

Bob Koonce 1598

Misty Skrobarcek 993

Town of Woodsboro proposition (sales tax)

For 296

Against 337

