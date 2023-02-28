Two seats on the Woodsboro ISD Board of Trustees will be decided by voters on the May 6 general election ballot.
Incumbent Joseph Gonzales will be challenged by Royce Avery for the Place 1 seat.
Myra Hernandez and Delia Rivera will be on the ballot for the Place 2 seat vacated by Michelle McCleskey.
Filing deadline for school board elections was Feb. 17.
Zachery Haug filed to challenge Andy Rocha for the Single Member District No. 6 seat on the Refugio ISD Board of Trustees.
Ethel Garza re-filed for the Refugio ISD Single Member District No. 7 seat. No one filed to challenge Garza by the Feb. 17 deadline.
Austwell-Tivoli ISD trustees Carl Anderson (Place 3), Melanie Brewer (Place 6) and Carlton Hopper (Place 7) filed for re-election. One challenger had filed for Place 7, according to the ATISD superintendent’s office.
