TxDOT sets U.S. Highway 77 open house dates, times

Texas Department of Transportation officials will offer two in-person open houses in Refugio County to inform residents about the U.S. 77 Woodsboro/Refugio Improvement Project.
The first open house session will be held on Wednesday, April 26 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Refugio County Expo Center, located at 245 Fairgrounds Road in Refugio.
The second open house session will be held on Thursday, April 27 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Woodsboro High School Multi-purpose Center, located at 508 Kasten Avenue in Woodsboro.
A virtual open house will be offered April 26 through May 12 at TxDOT.gov.
