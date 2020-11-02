WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Police Department, Refugio County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are investigating a theft from an ATM machine at First State Bank of Woodsboro in which multiple vehicles were recorded by video cameras.
“Somebody used a vehicle stolen from a local business as a tool to pull the doors open and take some money,” said Woodsboro Police Chief Martin DeLeon. “It took them about two minutes to do it.”
The incident took place about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 20, and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen. DeLeon said this incident is believed to be part of a string of similar robberies occurring throughout the state.
“Myself, other agencies and the FBI are working to try to identify those involved,” DeLeon said. “Anyone seeing anything unusual should call (361-543-4506). It was pretty loud – there was a pretty big bang, and it happened about 3:30 in the morning.”
In addition to the stolen vehicle used during the crime, DeLeon said two other vehicles were also involved, a dark colored SUV and a dark colored four-door vehicle, possibly a Chevy Impala.
“We’ve got video from the bank and also video from residents that have home video (security systems),” DeLeon said. “We are working to try to pinpoint those involved.”
Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales said a deputy is assisting DeLeon with the case.
“It’s an ongoing investigation, and we believe that it’s an incident of organized crime,” Gonzales said.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•