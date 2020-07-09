Uncertain times are certainty for RISD

REFUGIO – Complicated by uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic, school districts across the state — including the Refugio Independent School District — are finding that one of the few certainties is actually uncertainty.
That’s the case when planning for the 2020-2021 academic year, as well as the structure for the school district’s funding and what teaching methods will be employed — and whether classes will be held at schools, online or a combination of two.
Superintendent Melissa Gonzales said the funding formula for public education will not follow the traditional formula of average daily attendance as it did before COVID-19 swept the country but on how synchronous and asynchronous education is provided. Synchronous education includes students and teachers interacting via computers. Asynchronous education means students are not directly interacting with an instructor but watching a recorded video or otherwise working on their own time.
“We’re going to have a lot of leeway with what instruction will look like,” Gonzales told the Refugio Independent School District Board of Trustees. “We are looking at options. Parents have the right to request distance learning options and won’t have to send kids to school.”
However, that can create a problem for educators who are providing instruction in the classroom to some students and then are on-call at different times providing that same instruction for students who stay at home.
One example given by Gonzales was the experience of Chris Hawthorne, who taught math during the previous school year but will serve as the junior high principal for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Mrs. Hawthorne just came out of the classroom, and she was having to juggle instruction at different times depending on when they access it,” she said, noting that some would access content and have questions late in the evening.
“It’s a very real concern, but we also have to make sure we protect children,” Gonzales said. “We have a lot in front of us and a lot we have to decide. We also have to look at what happens if a teacher becomes ill — do we need a substitute, and can we even find a substitute? We are putting a lot of thought into this.”
Those students who stay home would ideally have parent supervision present who can interact with students, but “we have a huge population of parents who say they can’t help with instruction — they need to work all day,” Gonzales said.
School board President Andy Rocha noted that illnesses among educators could have a severe impact on instruction.
“All it takes is three or four teachers getting sick” to cause a major disruption for the district, he said.
As for district funding, under the ADA — or average daily attendance — format, a student had to attend school 90 percent of the time in order for the district to receive state funding for that student.
“That was waived” after the COVID-19 crisis shut down schools starting in mid-March, Gonzales said.
“Now, the requirement is that students have to be engaged every single day,” she said. “They have to do something online (or in the classroom) in order for us to get that funding. There are a lot of issues” to resolve.
Gonzales said parent input is being sought regarding safety and educational concerns.
“I don’t see how TEA (the Texas Education Agency) expects us to be in the classroom,” Rocha said, noting the uncertainty and the spike in coronavirus cases statewide and regionally.
“I don’t think they expect it; they just want to put the burden on our shoulders (for coming up with a solution),” Gonzales said.
“The bottom line is that we have to find a way to keep the kids engaged,” Rocha said.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397 or at josborne@mySouTex.com.