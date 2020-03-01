CORPUS CHRISTI – A collaborative partnership with United Way of the Coastal Bend can save residents money and help support the local economy.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is providing free tax preparation services to individuals and families who earned $56,000 or less in 2019. Those who qualify can receive free basic tax return preparation from IRS-certified volunteers who can help them claim available tax credits and electronically file their taxes.
“Our goal is to help people avoid fees, claim the tax credits they’re eligible for, and obtain the largest refund possible,” said Donna Hurley, vice president of community impact for United Way of the Coastal Bend. “By providing this service at no charge, taxpayers can retain more of their income, which can then go toward groceries, bills, and other expenses.”
Those wanting to use the free service can visit one of 10 VITA tax preparation sites that will be available in the Coastal Bend through April 15. The local site will be Coastal Bend College’s Frank Jostes Visual Arts Building, Room 101 Mondays-Thursdays from 1-4 p.m.
What to bring
• A government-issued photo ID
• Social Security card or individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) letter for all individuals listed on the return
• W-2s, 1099s and all other tax-related documents for 2019
• Form 1095-A, B or C Health Insurance Coverage Statement
• All 1098 E&T forms for educational expenses
• Proof of daycare expenses, along with childcare provider name, address, phone number and tax ID number
• Voided check if using direct deposit for refund
• Copy of your 2018 return, if applicable
For joint returns, both spouses must be present to sign required forms.