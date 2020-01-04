WASHINGTON – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated seven Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas. Producers who suffered losses because of recent weather events may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
These natural disaster designations allow FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
Producers in Archer, Bandera, Burnet, Edwards, Kerr, San Saba and Victoria county who suffered losses due to recent drought are eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is Aug. 17, 2020.
Additionally producers in the contiguous Texas counties of Baylor, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brown, Calhoun, Clay, DeWitt, Gillespie, Goliad, Jack, Jackson, Kendall, Kimble, Kinney, Lampasas, Lavaca, Llano, McCulloch, Mason, Medina, Mills, Real, Refugio, Sutton, Throckmorton, Travis, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wichita, Wilbarger, Williamson, and Young counties who suffered losses due to recent drought are eligible to apply for emergency loans.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.