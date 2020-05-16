ES – The Refugio/Goliad County office for USDA’s Farm Service Agency is currently open to phone and virtual appointments only but can still work with producers on timely filing crop acreage reports. FSA staff can provide assistance over the phone and by email.
The acreage reporting dates for corn, grain sorghum and cotton is May 15. For soybeans and perennial forage the date is July 15. These dates are applicable for both Refugio and Goliad counties.
“In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Kim Walker, FSA’s County Executive Director in Refugio/Goliad County. “Our FSA staff is still able to assist producers in completing acreage reports, including providing maps.”
The Refugio/Goliad County FSA office will provide maps to producers through mail or email with instructions for completing the maps.
After planting is complete, producers should return completed maps and the acreage reporting sheet by mail or email by May 15.
After completed maps and all acreage reporting information is received, FSA will make software updates and mail or email producers the completed Report of Acreage form (FSA-578) to sign.
Producers must return the signed form certifying their acreage report to the FSA office through mail or email by May 15.
The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:
• If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
• If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant but, due to natural disaster, were unable to plant.
Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency.