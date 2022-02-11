The Texas Workforce Commission awarded Victoria College a $331,645 grant through the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant program to purchase equipment that will be used to train nursing students.
The JET program provides funding to educational institutions to purchase equipment for training that leads to high-demand occupations.
At Victoria College, the Associate Degree Nursing Program – which prepares students to become a registered nurse – is one of numerous programs that lead to a high-demand career. Registered nurses in the Golden Crescent region earn an average annual salary of $63,000, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
VC’s Associate Degree Nursing Program will use the funds to purchase and install a trauma manikin that simulates leg and arm amputations; an ultrasound bladder scanner used to assess bladder function; and a portable defibrillator that simulates cardiac arrest and related interventions.
Victoria College was one of 41 recipients of the funding. VC students will begin learning on the new equipment in 2022.
Information submitted by Victoria College