Vet seeks WISD seat

WOODSBORO – Joseph “Joey” Gonzales, a veteran, announced he is running for Place 1 on the Woodsboro school board of trustees in the May 3 general election.
Gonzales, a graduate of Woodsboro Independent School District, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with multiple tours to Afghanistan.
Gonzales is a certified aviation structural mechanic and went to school in NAS Pensacola, Florida, and Oceana, Virginia.
After being stationed in North Carolina he obtained oxyfuel and tungsten welding certificates.
These are only a couple of trades Gonzales pursued and received.
He said more information can be seen by searching his professional networking LinkedIn account.
He has been in aviation for the past 10 years and grants his success to God, family and teachers who never gave up on him even through troubling times.
“Vocational training and apprenticeship programs give students the skills that industries and our community need,” he said.
“My graduating class at Woodsboro is a perfect example of people with degrees and trades, which are both great options,” he said.
“We have people in the oil and gas industry, engineers, cosmetologists, clerical professionals and even an unmanned aircraft pilot – these are the type of people Woodsboro ISD helped create.”