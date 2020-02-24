Veterans officer reports for duty

REFUGIO – They served their country in time of need, and James Doty, the newly appointed veterans service officer for Refugio County, wants to make sure veterans get the help they need now that their military days are behind them.
Doty, a U.S. Army veteran who served as a chaplain’s assistant and was previously stationed in Iraq, succeeds Richard Sanchez, the former veterans service officer, who retired on Dec. 31. His appointment was recently made official by the Refugio County Commissioners Court.
“I served in the Army eight years and was deployed to Iraq in 2008 as part of the 211th U.S. Army Reserve Support Group.
“I want to make sure veterans are getting the help and support they need. We want to serve the entire population, not just elderly people, but anyone who needs help.”
Refugio County has an estimated 600 to 650 veterans, said Sanchez, who added that he is looking forward to retirement.
With a background as a registered nurse, Sanchez often traveled outside the county to help veterans, but he encouraged Doty to stay close to home — especially at first — in order to avoid being overwhelmed.
“Working with the veterans is very rewarding — you’ll see,” Sanchez told Doty.
Although some people walk into the veterans service office, which is located inside the Refugio County Courthouse, Doty encouraged everyone to make an appointment.
“I want to value their time, and give them my undivided attention, and in order to best do that, I hope they will make an appointment,” he said.
“I am looking forward to being part of the community, helping them to find out what services are available and just to be here for them.”
Doty was one of four applicants for the position.
“I’m excited that the county has hired a gentleman whom we feel is very capable of filling Richard Sanchez’s shoes,” said Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke. “Richard did a fantastic job and was so well loved.
“James has big shoes to fill, and we are confident that he can do that. He has support from me and the county commissioners to do that.
“I hope the veterans community works closely with him as he learns how to serve them. We have a large number of veterans here, and it’s important for them to have an advocate. That office is very important.”
Donovan White, 94, of Refugio, who is a veteran, said he has benefitted from the help of the veterans service office.
“They helped me with my dental and my hearing aids,” White said. “I have known (Sanchez) for years.
“Once they get you in the system, it gets a lot better.”
James T. Kay of Refugio said he hasn’t used the veterans services office for assistance, but that he wished Sanchez well in retirement and Doty in his new job.
“The best thing that happened to me was going into the military,” Kay said. “I was stationed in Germany for two and a half years. That helped me to become a man.
“Things have changed a lot since I got out of the military. I was serving when John F. Kennedy was president.
“I am glad there is someone looking out for veterans.”
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press and the News of San Patricio.