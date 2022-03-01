Victoria College is accepting reservations for music scholarship auditions for band, choir and orchestra.
Auditions will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23 in the Choir Room at VC’s Fine Arts Building. Participants will be able to audition in person, remotely via video conferencing, or by submitting a video audition.
To reserve an audition time, call (361) 582-2530 or email Sandra.Drozd@VictoriaCollege.edu. For more information, contact David Means at David.Means@VictoriaCollege.edu.