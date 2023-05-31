Volunteer project beautifies Boys & Girls Club

The Refugio County Boys & Girls Club has a new look thanks to a community service project led by Williams, formerly Williams Gas Pipeline, and its employees.
The company is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., and has had an office in Refugio for quite a number of years.
The project was completed during Williams Volunteer Week, a company-wide campaign observed April 16-22. During the week, more than 1,000 employees of the company volunteered for approximately 110 projects across 18 states.
“Our volunteer efforts focus on nonprofits where our employees work, live and are actively involved. Employees have chosen local organizations that are meaningful to them. We chose the Refugio Boys & Girls Club,” said Field Office Administrator Santos Rocha. “We look forward to more projects in our community.”
The group power-washed the building, constructed a gravel bed area at the front and back of the building, and replaced the security light.
“This project served the purpose of not only beautifying the building, but also controlling the splashing of mud which would occur during rainy weather,” said Boys & Girls Club Director John Corkill.
“The Boys & Girls Club of Refugio County greatly appreciates the efforts of the people of Williams for their contribution to our club, and the community as a whole. With the support of community membership such as them, the Club will continue to be a positive place for kids.”
