REGIONAL – Voters soundly approved a constitutional amendment that prohibits the Texas Legislation to establish a personal income tax.
Traditionally, midterm elections don’t generate much voter interest. “...you can cut the indifference with a knife,” comedian David Letterman once told his late-night CBS audience. “It’s the day Americans leave work early and pretend to vote.”
Tuesday’s election followed suit, despite that the ballot contained 10 proposed amendment to the Texas Constitution.
Goliad turnout was 14.8 percent; Refugio’s was 12.9 percent.
James Fuller defeated Larry Zermeno for a place on the San Antonio River Authority’s board of directors. The vote for 519 to 185.
Of the 10 amendments, Proposition 4, concerning the personal income tax, garnered there most interest. Voters in Goliad county voted for the amendment which quashed the idea of a personal income tax.
Other propositions included:
•Proposition 1 – Would amend the Texas Constitution to allow a municipal judge to be elected on more than one jurisdiction.
•Proposition 2 – Would allow the Water Development Board to issue bonds from the Economically Distressed Areas Program (EDAP) to develop water supply and sewer projects in economically depressed areas of the state.
•Proposition 3 – Would allow the Texas Legislature to give a temporary property tax exemption in a disaster area.
•Proposition 5 – Would require the Texas Legislature to allocate sale tax revenue from sporting goods sale to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission.
•Proposition 6 – Would authorize the Texas Legislature to double the maximum bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to $6 billion.
Proposition 7 – Would double the amount of money that the General Land Office could distribute to the Available School Fund to $600 million.
•Proposition 8 – Would create a flood infrastructure fund to assist in financing drainage, flood mitigation and flood control.
•Proposition 9 – Would authorize the Texas Legislature to exempt precious metals held in a Texan precious metals depository to be exempted from property taxes.
•Proposition 10 – Would allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.
Voting results:
Proposition 1
Goliad Refugio
Y:295 Y:251
N:504 N:356
Proposition 2
Goliad Refugio
Y:503 Y:429
N:280 N:173
Proposition 3
Goliad Refugio
Y:645 Y:551
N:101 N: 51
Proposition 4
Goliad Refugio
Y:736 Y:538
N: 71 N: 80
Proposition 5
Goliad Refugio
Y:721 Y:546
N: 84 N: 55
Proposition 6
Goliad Refugio
Y:479 Y:433
N:309 N:168
Proposition 7
Goliad Refugio
Y:531 Y:468
N:249 N:135
Proposition 8
Goliad Refugio
Y:567 Y:485
N:218 N:115
Proposition 9
Goliad Refugio
Y:478 Y:343
N:290 N:235
Proposition 10
Goliad Refugio
Y:720 Y:561
N: 60 N: 38
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.