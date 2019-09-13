REFUGIO – Sept. 16 is the kickoff for the Refugio Memorial Hospital Wellness Center and Healthy South Texas Walk Across Texas.
Walk Across Texas is an eight- week team challenge to walk the 832 miles across Texas.
Each team must choose a name and have a captain who is a member of the Refugio Wellness Center. The winning team will receive a month free membership at the RMHWC.
Team captains should register their team at walkacrosstexas.tamu.edu under the section titled Howdy Health. An account has to be set up and verified via e-mail. The league for Refugio walkers is called Refugio MHWC-HST.
All participants may enter individual miles walked in the Walk Across Texas system after the initial team registration.
To register call 361-526-2825 or email boogie.barber@ag.tamu.edu.