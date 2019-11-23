Walker to run

REFUGIO – Arlen Walker, Refugio businessman, announced his intention to run as a Republican candidate for Precinct 3/3A county commissioner in the March 3 Republican primary election.
“I would appreciate your consideration and vote. I spent over 40 years working in the oilfield for three different companies,” he said.
Walker spent the last 20 years in a superintendent’s capacity, supervising the construction and maintenance of many projects across several disciplines.
“During my oilfield career, I gained a wealth of experience, and I’m ready to put that knowledge to work for Refugio County,” he said.
“My family and I have owned several successful businesses here in Refugio, and since my retirement from the oil and gas business, I would like to finish my career in public service as a full-time commissioner to the county that has given me so much,” he said.
“I think Refugio County has tremendous potential and with forward-looking, business-minded leadership, we can accomplish so much. I want to do my part to contribute and would appreciate your support,” Walker added.
The commissioner’s position is a four-year term.