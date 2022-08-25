Walking group reaching goals one step at a time

“Need motivation? Don’t want to do it alone? Here’s your chance. Come join me at the Refugio track today at 6:30 p.m. Let’s walk and talk.
“It’s not about the speed, it’s all about the steps. Let’s get ’em in together,” Refugio resident Clifton Smith posted on his Facebook page the morning of Monday, July 11.
And since that day at 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, a group of walkers has gathered together at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium to walk together while visiting and encouraging each other.
When asked what motivated him to start the group, Smith reflected on his personal situation, stating that the reality is, a lot of people struggle with weight gain.
For most people, the hardest part of a weight loss journey/exercise program is getting started, especially when trying to do it alone.
In March, Smith and his walking partner, Karen Jones, began walking out on O’Brien Road. At the time, they were walking two-and-a-half miles daily.
Jones said, “I started walking with Clifton after I had seen a post that he wanted someone to walk with.”
But due to differing work schedules and being chased by a pit bull, they stopped after a few months, agreeing to resume their efforts in July, when the two started walking together at the track.
After seeing a post on social media about the track being open to the public, Smith suggested to Jones that they try to get others to walk with them.
“I never expected this type of response,” Smith said. “My personal goal is to lose weight, but just to be healthier in general, and in the process if I can help others do the same it’s a win-win.”
Like Smith, Jones also stated that she began walking as a weight-loss method.
Eight people joined Smith and Jones that first day. By day six, that number had grown to more than 20.
Not all walkers show up at 6:30 p.m. Some of them walk earlier and some later when it is cooler. They get it in when it’s convenient for them. But, they are walking.
Originally, word about the group was getting out through Facebook. But now it is spreading by word-of-mouth.
Smith says that the 6:30 p.m. group averages about a dozen walkers on most days.
Other than improved health, Smith sees the support of others as the most beneficial result of walking with a group.
The group of walkers is made up of people of various ages, from children to senior citizens, as well as, different levels of fitness and health conditions.
Smith makes it clear, “There is a level there for everyone and I think that is really important.
“There is no judgment, you just walk and everyone supports and cheers you on, no matter how much or how little you walk.
“It’s all about just getting out, trying to better yourself and hopefully inspiring others to do the same.”
Though the group has been informally dubbed “The 100 Mile Club,” that should not deter anyone from coming out. The name refers to a goal, not a set expectation or requirement for anyone.
Smith wants to make it perfectly clear - walkers should do what their body allows them to safely and comfortably do. Each individual has the freedom to set his/her own personal goal and work toward it.
However, if someone does reach the 100 mile goal, t-shirts are being designed for them to purchase and share their achievement, if they choose to. Smith will also do a solo photo shoot (via cell phone) and share the accomplishment on social media.
Since starting the group, Smith has seen people go from walking one lap to one mile around the track. He said, “Progress is progress no matter how big or small. Just take it one step at a time.”
The number of positive responses Smith has received regarding the group have been too numerous to count.
The feedback has included such statements as, “I love what you’re doing for the community.” “I really needed this.” “Thank you for starting this group.”
Lavena Gipson said, “It’s been a great stress reliever for me.”
“This walking group has helped me out tremendously and I have never been so motivated to make sure I get up and get it done,” stated Meagan Marsh.
Smith expressed that it means a lot to him that people are crediting him with something that seems so small but obviously means so much to them.
“For someone to tell you that you’ve impacted their life in a positive way, that is life changing, is priceless,” he said.
“I want them to know they are doing the same for me.”
Up to this point the group has been primarily made up of females. Though Smith consistently tries to encourage more men to come out, it’s been a slow process.
Jones said, “It’s been a fun time walking at the track. People from all over town come out and will walk at different paces, but really enjoy each other’s company.”
Charlotte Shelton, who turned 73 on July 31, said walking at the track was something she had been wanting to do, but she didn’t want to go by herself.
So when she found out a group was walking together, that was the motivation she needed to get out of the house and to the track.
Shelton, who walks with the aid of a walking stick, shared that for the first few days she did not walk on the track.
She walked on the sidelines, back and forth from the 50 yard line to the end zone, three or four times a day.
Shelton was unaware that Smith had taken her picture as she was walking on the sidelines. She said when she saw the picture posted on Facebook, she was even more encouraged.
Then after about a week, as her confidence grew, Shelton said, “I told the Lord that I wanted to walk that track!”
And she did. Shelton walked two laps around the track that day, taking her time and sometimes stopping to rest, but she made it. Her next goal is to increase her distance to three laps.
Shelton feels that it is a blessing to be able to walk around the track. She is thankful to Smith for starting the walking group.
She enthusiastically exclaimed, “I enjoy it!”
Not all of the walkers have been current residents of Refugio.
April Lawrence, 1994 graduate of Refugio High School, has made her home in Davidson, North Carolina since graduating.
But when she had to make a trip to Refugio last month due to the death of a family member, and after seeing a Facebook post of her former classmate, Smith, Lawrence made her way to the track.
She said she decided to use the opportunity to see people that she hadn’t seen in almost 30 years.
When asked what it meant to see her former classmates and friends, Lawrence responded, “ It was awesome. I saw people I played sports with and had classes with.
“It was great seeing them in person rather than on social media, hearing stories of life and growth. I left elated, proud and wanting to move back home.”
Others have reached out to let Smith know they have been motivated to start walking in their own towns.
The primary message Smith wants to share is “just give it a try.”
He emphasized, “There is no pressure to come everyday. There is no expectation of walking a certain speed. There are no fashion judges rating your clothing. Just come out here and be you; nothing more, nothing less.
“I think everyone would enjoy themselves and eventually make it a part of your weekly, if not daily, routine.”
Jones said, “I get encouragement from the other walkers. It has turned into a family of walkers.......the diversity is amazing.
Smith notes that he does not know the names of all of the walkers who come out. Yet, he makes it a point to try to speak to everyone and give them some encouragement.
Whenever possible a group photo is taken, and posted on social media, to show the consistency of the group and to show that all are welcome no matter what age, gender, race or health level.
“It may not be the same people everyday, but at least it’s someone everyday, ‘’ Smith said.
“At the end of the day we all have the same goal; so, let’s help each other reach those goals!