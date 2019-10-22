REFUGIO – A water main break on Plasuela Street caused city staff to call for a water boil Saturday evening.
The water boil was called off Tuesday morning around 11 a.m., according to Gabriel Morales, the city’s water superintendent.
Morales said the main break caused little to no water pressure, and state requirements for that predicament, if lasting two hours or more, calls for a water boil.
Morales said samples were taken Monday, and they looked good. Places that sell coffee and other drinks had to stop selling them during the boil.