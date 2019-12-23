Watkins receives degree Contributed information Dec 23, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CORPUS CHRISTI – Hannah Joyce Watkins, of Refugio, received a Master of Accountancy degree Saturday, Dec. 14, from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. The event was held at the American Bank Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News House goes up in flames in Refugio Watkins receives degree Maria Sylvia Elizalde Vet seeks WISD seat Santa visits elementary Grand jury indicts two dozen FSA announces committee election results ‘Well-oiled machine’ is heading for state finals Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jan 4 Try Outs for April 24th & 25th Production of "The Wild Women of Winedale" Sat, Jan 4, 2020 Jan 18 Free Vintage Movie Night - Some Like It Hot Sat, Jan 18, 2020 Feb 1 Marty Haggard - A Tribute to His Father, Merle Haggard Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 15 Free Vintage Movie Night - Breakfast at Tiffany's Sat, Feb 15, 2020 Feb 22 Live Oak County Historical Commission Lecture Sat, Feb 22, 2020 Mar 5 Lunch N Learn: Cowboy Poetry & Songs Thu, Mar 5, 2020 Mar 14 Free Vintage Movie Night - The Magnificent Seven Sat, Mar 14, 2020 Mar 19 Free Lecture: The Cart Wars and the Goliad Hanging Tree with Dr. Raymond Starr Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Mar 21 Patsy Torres as Patsy Cline Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Apr 11 Free Vintage Movie Night - Second Hand Lions Sat, Apr 11, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesNine arrested on drug chargesAlfredo E. (Gene) Perez, Jr.Adrian RodriguezMargarito FernandezKarnes County Deputies charge three after game room bust south of KenedyJesus P. De La RosaStudents at Odem Junior High receive career adviceNew football field construction causing issues for Taft residentsAngry words and outbursts: Things got heated when TWIA came to townJohn Lee Hoffmeyer Images CollectionsLit up in Beeville100 years: Galloway & Sons celebrates centennial in Bee CountyGregory lights up the night with illuminated paradeCollege art Gallery closingWalmart pickup opensPortland celebrates ChristmasPortland gets lit with Parade of LightsSinton Courthouse lights the night with first tree in 25 yearsG-P science fair winnersSuper Bowl champions, thrice over CommentedWilliam Randel Lee (2)Elbert Williams (1)Mariano Elizalde Ortega (1)Abelario Gutierrez (1)Alfred Gilbert Guerra, (1)Barbara Paul (1)Francisco Doria Sr. (1) Newspaper Ads Great Sinton Editor Bulletin