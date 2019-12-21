‘Well-oiled machine’ is heading for state finals

REFUGIO – Going to state six times in the last decade is not an occurrence that just happens.
Focus, working as a team and training go hand-in-hand for such a record.
“The training is embedded in my head,” said Austin Ochoa, the Refugio Bobcats quarterback.
He explained that when the game is going, he and his teammates have been trained so well, they react to any situation automatically.
Ochoa, who earned a scholarship to the University of Texas-San Antonio, said, “We know exactly what to do.”
So he is ready for the state game against Post. And his being exuded confidence as did the rest of the Bobcats Monday afternoon during a media day at the school.
Head coach Jason Herring remarked that the boys have been sloppy at state in past years.
Why?
The team and he always went up a day ahead of time in past state games.
The boys ate all kinds of food and were on their cell phones all night, according to Herring.
“We’re leaving Wednesday at 8 a.m.,” he said.
Herring said it was more like routine when the team goes somewhere to play an out-of-town game.
“We’ll have a three-and-a-half hour morning drive to Waco,” he said.
In Waco, the team will undergo more training before moving on to Arlington where the Bobcats will meet the Post Antelopes for the state title.
Back in Refugio, the short turnaround from last week’s defeat of San Augustine (29-21 on Thursday) to this week’s Wednesday game for the 2A Division 1 state championship, resulted in more training.
“We’ve had mental practice. We’ve had physical practice,” he said.
As far as Post goes, Herring said he had “tons” of tricks to use if needed.
The team is healthy except for offensive lineman Dareon Wills, who sustained a knee injury in the last game.
A couple of games ago, Herring warned his players “not to blink.”
“They haven’t blinked yet. They are focused. They have a chance to do something special,” Herring said.
He said the players shouldn’t miss this opportunity.
If they win, and even if they don’t, they will be able to look back favorably at their accomplishments five to 10 years from now.
For now, Herring praised the Bobcats team. “They have tons of heart and tons of leadership. They will do what it takes,” he said.
“I love these kids. They have great character. They are one of the finest teams I have had.”
