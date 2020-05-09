Woodsboro – Woodsboro Elementary School is conducting online registration for incoming pre-k and kindergarten students for the 2020-21 school year.
Parents can register their children at www.wisd.net through May 29.
Students must be five years old on or before Sept. 1 to be registered for kindergarten and four years old on or before Sept. 1 for pre-k registration.
Documentation needed in August, for all students, includes a current shot record, an official birth certificate, social security card, proof of residency (utility bill with the physical address) and a valid Texas driver’s license of the parent or guardian who is registering the child.
Parents or guardians of pre-k students will also need to provide proof of income (pay stubs for the month of July or SNAP/TANF documents).
Other documentation may be required for foster children or children of military parents to be registered in the pre-k program.
A child qualifies for the pre-k program if he/she:
• is unable to speak and comprehend English;
• is educationally disadvantaged;
• is homeless regardless of the residence of the child, the parents or guardian of the child or other person having lawful control of the child:
• is the child of an active duty member of the armed forces, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces who is ordered to active duty by a proper authority;
• is or has ever been in conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services following an adversary hearing or
• is a child of a Star of Texas Award recipient.
These children must be served at no cost to the parent(s)/guardian(s).
If space is available, parents of students who do not meet the above criteria may submit an application for their child to attend the WES pre-k program on a tuition basis.
The tuition for the school year is $3,000 and can be paid in $300 increments.
After a parent has registered their child a printed copy of their responses will be mailed to the address provided during the registration process.