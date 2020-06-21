REFUGIO – Michelle Myers, owner of Let’s Eat in Refugio, has longstanding ties to the community — she and her husband Lane, who works in the oilfield and as a first-responder, were both born and raised in Refugio.
Her involvement in the restaurant business is a bit more recent, starting with custom catering and then with growing from there. The restaurant, which began on Houston Street and then moved to Alamo Street, is now back in its original location at 1020 W. Houston St. in Refugio.
“The idea behind Let’s Eat came from a friend of mine, also a Refugio native, who had opened a cooking cottage in the Hill Country,” she said. “I studied what she was doing and asked a lot of questions. After that, I sat down and made out a plan for what my business would look like to fill the needs in the Refugio area.”
She said the simple but catchy name for the restaurant came from the common phrase, “Hey, let’s eat!”
In 2013 after doing private cooking for people in the community, she decided to expand that idea because it was well received.
“That directive grew faster than I had the capability to handle,” Myers said. “After four years of thought and planning; designing business models and trying to create the right fit to expand, I decided I had it ‘figured out’.”
The first Let’s Eat building was ordered July 2017, shortly before Hurricane Harvey made its devastating impact on the area.
“As we know, tragedy struck our area with Hurricane Harvey in August, coinciding with the exact time it was to be delivered,” Myers said. “We were able to start the groundwork in October 2017 and had the building moved in shortly after. There was an immense need in the community, who now many were left without homes and kitchens and restaurants that weren’t back open, to be able to provide good, home-cooked meals and give people back that sense of normalcy. Working as quickly as we could, we opened Let’s Eat Feb. 1, 2018.”
Let’s Eat made a positive impact in the community, and “after the first year, we were in a position to want to offer more of what we do to everyone,” Myers said.
The idea was to offer something unique to the community.
“After many conversations, we were willing to try our hand at something else Refugio didn’t have — a hometown buffet,” Myers said. “Our mission has always been to meet the needs of the community with God’s guidance and blessings.”
The restaurant that had begun on Houston Street moved to Alamo Street in order to serve more people.
“A hometown buffet seemed to be a great fit for the community in that we were able to offer homemade, down home, country style choices and a salad bar,” Myers said. “That was a huge deal.”
The coronavirus pandemic, combined with other factors in the competitive local restaurant scene, led Myers to decide it was best to return the business to its original Houston Street location in June.
“After a lot of consideration, we decided that the ‘to go’ industry is where we fit best,” she said. “It’s what we started with and what we know. It’s what many refer to us as and have become accustomed to. It didn’t make good business sense to remain open with 5,000 square feet in town for this purpose, so we made the move back to our original location on Houston Street.”
What is the emphasis of the restaurant?
“The mission of Let’s Eat has always been to provide for the needs of the community,” Myers said. “We were there when Harvey took homes and options away; we opened as the only Home Cooked buffet in town; we remained open through COVID to serve the needs of the community as well as incorporating outreach into mission.
“My main idea has always been to be a specialty foods store. I want to be able to give people options that they don’t normally find in the Refugio area. The goal is to provide home-cooked, nutritious meals for busy families.”
Refreshing the menu frequently — while retaining popular items — is something Myers said is a top priority.
“People get bored with the same things all the time and we are constantly seeking to provide different options,” she said. “We offer a variety of salads, including our most popular, chicken salad; homemade pimento cheese, our classic house salads — you can customize those before you leave.
“Most of the same items we had on the salad bar are available to grab and go; we have a variety of baked goods; casseroles and sides; our pre-ordered dinner and done meals; we have a daily hot lunch special; we also have our famous seasoned crackers and other goodies. We have expanded into specialty diet items — low carb and beach body; we also do catering and lots of custom platters.
“Our most popular items are our casseroles, chicken salad and crackers, our preorder meals and our custom orders. Pretty much if you can dream it, we can make it.”
In addition to Myers, there are others who help keep the business running.
“ Everyone who works, or has worked for me, will always be a part of the Let’s Eat Family,” she said. “My husband is a great maintenance man and grocery runner. He’s a trooper. My niece, Lacie, is the kitchen manager. Her family owns the Butter Churn restaurants and she brings amazing experience with her. Heather is the face that you see when you walk through the door. While she’s not blood-related, we consider her our own.”
Being able to cater to specific needs of customers is something Myers said she enjoys most about the business.
“What we do out at ‘the shop’ is quite different than the restaurant world itself,” she said. “My favorite parts are being able to help people out — that’s why I started this. My favorite calls are the ones that are like — ‘hey, I need this made or can you do this for a family’… and we get those often. I enjoy keeping it smaller scaled and more personal.”
As for the biggest challenges of the business?
“The most difficult part is consumer behavior and trending that behavior in order to be able to meet the needs while still making sound business choices,” Myers said. “Different times of the year call for different specialties. That’s a huge part of what we do and what we have become.”
While Let’s Eat has a new “old” location to call home, Myers said she wants community members to know that the same dedication she has to serving them is as strong as ever.
“While we have closed in town and the building is for sale, we are still able to operate from that location for events,” she said. “We still provide catering and custom work. We still have the same great food and community favorites — just in a different location.”