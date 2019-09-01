WOODSBORO – Woodsboro High School students will host homecoming week Sept. 3-6.
The following dress-up days will be observed: Tuesday, Sept. 3, decades; Wednesday, Sept. 4, camo; Thursday, Sept. 5, meme day; and Friday, Sept. 6, green and white spirit day.
This year’s theme is Disney. Each class will be represented in the Homecoming Parade with a float based on a Disney movie.
The seniors chose High School Musical. Coco was selected by the junior class. The sophomore class chose The Incredibles and Toy Story was the choice of the freshmen class.
The homecoming parade will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Lineup begins at 2:30 p.m.
Registration forms are available at the W.H.S office for those wishing to be a part of the parade. The deadline for registering is Thursday, Sept. 5.
The Woodsboro High School Homecoming bonfire activities will be conducted from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the north parking lot of the WHS football stadium.
Parking will not be allowed in the stadium parking lot during the bonfire. Attendants should plan to park in the elementary or high school parking lots or on the streets surrounding the stadium and walk to the bonfire.
Donations of wood will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 and Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the designated site. No donations will be accepted the day of the bonfire. Any wood donated should not be larger than 10 inches in diameter.
The bonfire is considered a ceremonial event and items to be burned are regulated. Electrical insulation, treated lumber, plastics, construction or demolition materials not made of wood, heavy oils, asphaltic materials, potentially explosive materials, chemical wastes and items containing natural or synthetic rubber are prohibited.