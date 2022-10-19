WHS student checks another academic milestone off his list

Andrew Dunn decided last year that he would have one of his students teach his Woodsboro High School precalculus class for one day.
Nickolas Ellison did so well that his fellow classmates preferred him over Dunn, a master teacher of mathematics of 45 years.
“I have neve dealt with a child with his kind of drive for mathematics,” Dunn said. “He has that intelligence to understand things and an unbelievable work ethic.”
Ellison, a senior at WHS, recently added to his long list of academic accomplishments by being named a commended student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Ellison is one of approximately 34,000 students nationwide to receive the
honor. Commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“I’ve been trying to do this since I first started practicing for the SAT and PSAT tests in ninth grade,” Ellison said.
Ellison scored a 1,450 on the PSAT. The maximum score is 1,520. As a sophomore, he scored a 1,410 of a possible 1,600 on the SAT.
Last school year, Ellison led Woodsboro’s number sense, calculator applications and mathematics teams to silver medals at the UIL Academic Spring Meet.
Ellison won individual gold medals in all three competitions, giving him five state titles in two trips to the state meet.
Ellison, who plans on studying engineering at Rice University, began studying calculus on his own when he was in sixth grade.
“They didn’t offer that class here,” Ellison said. “I took a clep exam for calculus and got a perfect score.”
“In the seventh grade, he was doing calculus integration by parts,” Dunn said. “We had two principals who were math teachers. They didn’t understand how to do integration by parts. The technique is very difficult, yet he had a firm grasp on it.”
Dunn said Ellison is the only person he has met who loves math more than him.
“He sets a very, very, very high standard for himself,” Dunn said. “I’ve coached people who are now doctors, math teachers. None of them had the drive that young man has.”
Ellison, 17, has completed 35 credit hours of dual-credit college courses and expects to have at least 60 college credit hours by the time he graduates from WHS.
Ellison said he developed his study habits on his own.
“I liked practicing math on my own on a website we use,” Ellison said. “I would do it whenver I got the chance.”
Ellison finished second in Class 2A calculator applications as a sophomore in 2021.
“I was second place by two questions,” Ellison said. “That made me want to work harder. So last year, I improved and not just won Class 2A, but I had the best score out of everybody in the state by three questions. I’m trying for a perfect score this year.”
Ellison encouraged students who are struggling with math to never give up.
“You’re going to struggle,” Ellison said. “I struggle all the time, but I push through it. You just have to keep going and you’ll become better.”
