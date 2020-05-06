WOODSBORO – A community blood drive will be conducted at the Woodsboro Jr./Sr High School campus from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 11. Schedule an appointment at https://bit.ly/2W5mZgi. Photo id is required.
WHS to conduct blood drive May 11
