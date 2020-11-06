WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Independent School District Board of Trustees recently received a report on the district’s perfect score in a financial/academic rating, heard an update on construction and approved a letter to the state education agency calling for elimination of standardized testing for the 2020-21 school year.
Based on its financial practices and educational achievements, the WISD has earned a 100 rating (A plus) from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.
It is the second straight year the district has earned a 100 on the rating, after a score of 94 for 2017-2018.
“The passing rate was 60, and we earned a 100 — we’ve had high grades the last few years,” said WISD Superintendent Janice Sykora. She said this is a system that holds the district accountable for both financial practices and the quality of education.
Among the criteria looked at are student performance on state accountability tests and overall performance, and an annual financial audit.
Construction delay
Bill Wilson with WKMC Architects said he had prepared a report on Friday, Oct. 16, for the district that everything was on time regarding construction of the new band hall/music room, but an issue over the weekend squelched that.
“There was a plumbing problem that flooded the foundation area, and it’s estimated it will cost $15,000 to $20,000 for the contractor to fix that,” he said, adding that there will likely be a two-week delay in pouring the foundation for the building.
“It’s unfortunate, and it’s a rare incident — just one of those things that happened,” Wilson said, adding that the contractor will pay for the expense of resolving that issue.
“It’s an exciting project —it’s going to be a dynamite project and will be the showcase of your campus in my opinion,” he said.
State testing letter
Sykora told board members that other Texas districts are sending a letter to the Texas Education Agency and elected officials urging the state to suspend state accountability tests during the 2020-21 school year. That’s because of hardships that districts are experiencing in reaction to time lost because of COVID-19 quarantines and problems resulting from remote learning.
She read a letter from one district that objected to unreasonable accountability requirements because of significant educational disruptions.
Board members agreed that the requirements seem unreasonable based on what challenges Texas school districts must overcome and unanimously approved a resolution to send a similar letter to officials.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•