WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Band Boosters will conduct a turkey dinner fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Woodsboro cafeteria. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until sold out.
The plates will be carry-out only, and there will be a drive-through set up for customers who purchased pre-sale tickets.
Tickets may be purchased from WISD band members, at a cost of $10, beginning the second week of October.
The turkeys will be prepared by Tuttle’s Grocery & Market, Inc.
The proceeds of the sale help provide scholarships and other band functions for the Woodsboro band students.