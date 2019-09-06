WOODSBORO – The inaugural “Woodsboro Exes Jam” will be from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Town Square.
The event, sponsored by Tuttle’s Grocery and Meat Market, will feature music, food and fellowship. All Woodsboro High School Alumni, as well as citizens are invited to this family-friendly event.
The festivities will begin at 9:30 p.m. with music provided by DJ Isaac Jaramillo, followed by an introduction of local officials at 10:15 p.m. The 1980’s cover band, Trazom, will perform from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. The band, which is comprised of Woodsboro exes, will feature music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Event sponsors would like for the Exes Jam to become an annual event during homecoming.
This year all WHS graduating classes that end in the number “9” will host reunion events.
All current and former teachers and staff of Woodsboro I.S.D. are welcome to attend the events and share memories with former students.