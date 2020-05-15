WOODSBORO – Work on a building that should become the jewel of Woodsboro Independent School District facilities — a new band hall and music building — is expected to start in the coming months and is just one of a number of construction endeavors underway within the district.
Bill Wilson with WKMC Architects Inc. of Corpus Christi said he has worked closely with WISD administrators and band director Sherry Marshall on plans for the band hall and music building which would include two separate entries — one for the elementary and another for the junior high and high school.
“It will definitely be the nicest building on your entire campus,” Wilson told the school board at a recent meeting. “It will be very energy efficient and something the district and community can be proud of. We’re excited to be a part of this. We are also working to protect a large tree located between the two buildings.”
Wilson said he has talked to construction engineers about having covered walkways that could link the schools to the band hall/music building, and also making sure those covered areas are windstorm certified to be able to withstand the type of storm winds that are intermittent along the Texas coast.
The building would also have a workroom and office space that would look directly into the band hall.
The load bearing part of the building will be a concrete block to provide strength and durability, while masonry on the exterior of the building will be a fiber concrete siding “that is like super high quality hardiboard,” Wilson said. “Almost all the national chains have gone to it. The material is so good that it’s really taken over the market.”
If district leaders decide to “move forward on a new elementary school in the future,” Wilson said, “we anticipate using the same kind of materials.”
The band hall would consist of 16-foot high ceilings to enhance acoustics while other portions of the building would have 12-foot high ceilings.
Wilson said the framework on the roof is designed to prevent leaks.
“It should be very low maintenance and water-tight with no roof leaks of any kind in this building,” he said.
“You could easily have covered walkways to access the building if a new elementary school is built,” Wilson said.
The school board will seek bids on the project and could choose a contractor over the summer.
July is a timeframe mentioned for authorizing a contract.
“We just do not know how long it would take to complete the project — there is more uncertainty (because of COVID-19 concerns that could delay construction),” Wilson said. In one scenario, groundbreaking for the band hall/music building could start in August.
To withstand the types of storms the area is susceptible to, the plan is for all walls of the structure to be concrete masonry.
“Masonry work is slow but in our environment it offers the best protection,” Wilson said. “Conditions can be corrosive and we also have hurricane threats, so that material is the best for our schools.
“If the roof blew off and water came in, you wouldn’t have to rebuild the walls inside. This building will last 50 years or more.”
He said typical warranties for a roof are 20 years.
Wilson said in a music building, it is important to have a mix of both soft and hard space.
“Soft space absorbs sound, while hard space reflects it,” Wilson said. “You would also have stained concrete flooring.”
WISD Superintendent Janice Sykora said a lot of time and effort has been made to design and refine plans for the band hall/music building.
“We’ve spent a lot of time designing this, and we spent a lot of time discussing it with the band director,” Sykora said. “We’ve had a very good working relationship with everyone involved and it’s going to be a great facility for our students.”
In addition to the band hall/music building, construction work continues within the district to repair damage done by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
Work at the elementary school actually was done more quickly than anticipated, Wilson said, while work at the junior high/high school was delayed to get insurance company authorization.
“They’re moving very rapidly and could be finished by the end of May,” Wilson said. “I’m very pleased with the progress.”
The elementary school has been undergoing extensive repairs, including re-roofing, and “those are coming along very well,” Wilson said. “We’re very happy with the work done so far. There are still a few more things to do.”
