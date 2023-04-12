WISD offering town hall meetings to provide bond issue information

Woodsboro ISD will host three town hall meetings to provide community members information on the district’s $32.5 million bond proposal that will appear on the May 6 general election ballot.
The $32,545,000 bond would provide for a new elementary school and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at the high school campus.
The town hall meetings have been set at the following sites, dates and times:
Bayside Community Center, 909 First Street, Bayside, April 13, 6 p.m.
Bonnie View Community Center, 355 Farm-to-Market Road 629, Woodsboro, April 18, 6 p.m.
Woodsboro Elementary School Cafeteria, 105 Myrtle Street, Woodsboro, April 20, 6 p.m.
“The current elementary campus was constructed in 1955,” Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers said. “After a comprehensive assessment by outside consultants and representatives of Texas Association of School Boards, it was determined that the
elementary campus is well beyond its design life and is no longer educationally adequate based on current state standards.”
Additional information can be found at WoodsboroBondProgram.com.
Segers said the school district has a tax impact calculator included on its website to provide community members the best estimate of how the bond will impact their school taxes.
“The Texas Constitution provides for persons 65 years old or older, who have a qualified homestead exemption, to be exempt from a school district property tax increase,” Segers said.
Early voting for the Woodsboro ISD bond issue and two places on the Woodsboro ISD Board of Trustees will be held on April 24-28 and May 1-2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Refugio County Elections Administration Office, located at 414C N. Alamo Street in Refugio.
Election day polling places for the Woodsboro ISD bond issue and school board races will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Woodsboro ISD Eagle Dome, located at 904 Locke Street in Woodsboro, and the Bayside Community Center.
Incumbent Joey Gonzales is being challenged by Royce Avery for the Place 1 seat on the Woodsboro ISD Board of Trustees. Del Rivera and Myra Hernandez are vying for the Place 2 seat vacated by Michelle McCleskey.
