WOODSBORO – School trustees approved a 2019-20 budget, including funds provided by the Legislature to give teachers a raise, according to Superintendent Janice Sykora.
The total budget for expenditures was $7.289 million.
Because the revenues from local, state and federal government totaled $7.792 million, the budget is balanced. The plus difference will be added to the fund balance.
Sykora said the district’s goal is to stay within the board approved budget.
The public hearing was held Monday, Aug. 26. Following that hearing, the board went into a regular meeting to approve the proposed budget and adopt a 2019-20 tax rate.
The proposed tax rate that was adopted by the school board trustees was $1.4 cents for every $100 of assessed property.
That rate was lower than the $1.51 cents 2018-19 rate.
The 2019-20 effective tax rate was set at $1.44 cents for every $100 of assessed property – slightly higher than the adopted rate.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.