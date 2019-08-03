WOODSBORO – Demolition took down some old Woodsboro school district buildings on Friday.
Woodsboro ISD Superintendent Janice Sykora said the process took some time.
One demolition was a Woodsboro Elementary classroom wing and teachers lounge.
“In December 2018, WISD began working with Coastal Bend Demolition removing an old wing at the elementary campus. While it had foundation problems, the roof was damaged by Hurricane Harvey,” Sykora said.
“Then in the spring of 2019, Coastal Bend returned to take down the 1939 gym and adjacent classrooms,” she said.
“They stopped when they discovered asbestos between walls. We had to re-bid the remainder of the demolition projects,” Sykora said.
Coastal Bend demolition of the classroom wing cost $35,000 from insurance funds.
Coastal Bend also was paid $13,175 from 2014 bond funds.
Also, Coastal Bend was paid $70,500 for asbestos removal and some demo from Hurricane Harvey insurance funds.
The total Coastal Bend received was $118,675.
KSI Specialities was hired to complete demolition.
“After the asbestos was removed, KSI completed demolition of the 1939 gym,” she said.
KSI also took down the 1956 auditorium/band hall.
“The 1956 building was 63 years old. The auditorium part of the building had a glorious past with celebrations of high school graduations and other school assemblies,” Sykora said.
“In recent years, it hosted the annual elementary Christmas play,” she added.
“In the back of the building was the band hall. After Hurricane Harvey removed the roof and the ceiling dropped, it was cost prohibitive to rebuild,” she said.
“At this time, the district does not have funds available for constructing a new auditorium. We will, however, focus on building a new band hall in the location of the 1939 gym,” she said.
