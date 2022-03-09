The Woodsboro ISD board of trustees extended the contracts of four administrative personnel during its Feb. 21 meeting.
Receiving new one-year contracts were Woodsboro Elementary School Principal Leslie Garza, Woodsboro Junior High School/High School Principal Manda Lesak, Woodsboro ISD Business Manager Pam Niemann and Woodsboro ISD Athletic Director Jonathan Lesak.
Garza’s salary contract will be $73,455. Manda Lesak’s salary will be $83,000. Jonathan Lesak’s contract is for $76,330 and Niemann’s is for $50,000.
