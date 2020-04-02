WOODSBORO – With machine-like precision, but with the friendliness you would expect from elementary school staff dedicated to caring for their students, employees of Woodsboro Elementary School recently handed bags of food along with schoolwork packets to students as their parents navigated the line in front of the school.
Principal Leslie Garza, counselor Sharon Musich, Title 1 coordinator KaSteene Harris and teacher Amy Carter kept a steady stream of cars and trucks going, providing meals as well as food for thought to the students disrupted by the coronavirus response of 2020.
The students called out greetings to the WES staff members, beaming with big smiles as they got to interact with those they usually see on campus. With schoolwork relegated to online classes and activities at home until the threat of coronavirus subsides, it was clear that the children enjoyed the chance to talk to their principal and other school staff — even if only for a few seconds.
Micah and Miesha Flores, who were among the students getting meals and school packets, said they enjoy the chance to get out and drive by their school. Micah is a second-grader, and Miesha is in kindergarten.
“I miss my teacher and my friends, and I miss Ms. Garza, too,” Micah said.
“Oh — I miss you too, honey,” Garza called out as she took bags of food to their car.
The Rivera family was also among those lined up to receive food and instructional packets. Mr. Rivera said he has six children in the house, ranging from pre-kindergarten to seventh grade.
“This is great,” he said of the food and school packet line. “We really appreciate it. I know the kids miss their teachers.”
Even older students are missing the camaraderie of the classroom.
“This feels weird — I’m not liking it,” said sophomore Alex Andrade, who picked up a meal packet.
“I know — I’m not either,” Harris replied.
The car line offers the parents, students and WISD staff an opportunity to make the most out of a difficult situation.
While Garza, Harris, Musich and Carter were the public face of the school to the children and parents in line, there were also many people working behind the scenes.
“Angela Gonzales in our cafeteria makes sure these kids have food to eat,” Garza said. “Also helping are Sylvia Montalvo, Tammy Jaramillo, Kathy Doell, Leann Schubert, Cecelia Deases and Jackie Firova.
“All the teachers have worked hard, either with online classroom or teacher packs for the students. KaSteene created our online parent portal, and that’s a one-stop shop to answer parent questions. We couldn’t have done it without her.”
In order to keep the students engaged in the learning process, Garza said the teachers posted a video to set up a way for the children to stay connected to the school community despite the extended time away from the classroom.
“Everyone has been very supportive and coming in with open minds,” Garza said. “The kids are excited when they drive by to get their meals and their packets.
“We are working to help make sure that no one feels isolated. It isn’t easy for anybody, but the students, parents and staff have responded wonderfully, and we are making the best of it.”
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press and the News of San Patricio.