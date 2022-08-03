WISD test scores show improvement

Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers is happy with the results of his students’ State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test results from earlier this year, but still sees room for improvement.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full results of all districts in late June, and Woodsboro ISD showed improved numbers over its own 2021 results on 16 of the 20 tests administered by the state.
“Overall, we’re pleased,” Segers said. “We had improvement at all of our campuses from the 2021 year. So we’re trending in the right direction. We’re not satisfied by any stretch of the imagination, but we’re pleased that we are moving in a positive direction.”
The TEA passing rate – defined as “approaches grade level” (AGL) – increased in 16 of the 20 tests.
All five high school scores – English I, English II, Algebra I, biology and U.S. history – improved over 2021 tests.
“As far as our secondary scores, in every area, we improved this last year over the prior year,” Segers said. “Our social studies score jumped significantly as well.”
Woodsboro High School scores lagged behind the state average in four of the five tests. WHS had a passing rate of 95 in U.S. history, which is above the state average of 89 and Region III average of 90.
WHS had a passing rate of 40 in Algebra I. The state passing rate for Algebra I is 74 and the Region III passing rate is 73. WISD high school students narrowly missed reaching the state and Region III averages in English I, English II and biology.
In grades 3-8, all but third grade was above the state and region averages in reading. All but third and eighth grade exceeded state and regional norms in mathematics.
WISD fifth- and eighth-graders far exceeded state and region averages in science. Eighth-graders were behind the state and region norms in social studies.
“We want to be ahead of the state in every area,” Segers said. “When we look at our report, there are several that we are ahead of in the region, but we really want to beat the state in all our academic performances.”
Segers said hard work has paid off in the areas that showed improvement.
“I attribute it to the teachers working very hard to know their students’ expectations and making sure we’re teaching up to the level that needs to be taught to our kids,” Segers said. “We’ve got initiatives going this year from the board all the way down to the classroom to student performance and focusing on the academic performance of our kids. We’re very excited about that.”
