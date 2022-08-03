WISD to continue CEP for 2022-23

W
oodsboro ISD has announced that it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-23 school year.
Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.
This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
For additional information contact Angela V. Gonzales, WISD Cafeteria Manager, at 503 Myrtle, PO Box 770, Woodsboro, TX 78393, 361-543-4518 X 1425 or angela_gonzales@wisd.net.
Information submitted by Woodsboro Independent School District