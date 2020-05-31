WOODSBORO – Two new members of the Woodsboro Independent School District Board of Trustees joined returning member Steven Franks in being sworn in by County Judge Bobby Blaschke during a recent board meeting.
Joseph Gonzales and Michelle McCleskey joined the board on May 18.
Steven Franks, who previously served as a board member, was also given the oath of office.
Also during the meeting, a new slate of officers was elected by the board. Robbie Blaschke was named president, Franks was selected as vice president, and Many Nixon became board secretary.
“Congratulations on your election to the board of trustees,” Bobby Blaschke told the board. “It’s a very honorable position and one that I previously held for 18 years.” He told board members that there is no better way to help serve the community.
Robbie Blaschke said serving on the board requires a lot of time and commitment. “You put in a lot of long nights, but you do it because of the kids,” he said.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.