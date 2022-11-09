Wolfshohl re-elected to Pct. 4 commissioner office

Republican incumbent Blaine Wolfshohl received 69.7% of the vote in defeating Democrat challenger Monica Torres for the Pct. 2 commissioner office for Refugio County.
According to unofficial results released by the Refugio County Elections Administration Office on Nov. 8, Wolfshohl received 346 votes to Torres' 206.
Republican challenger Roberta Shipp Fagan defeated Democrat incumbent Mary Canales for the justice of the peace No. 1 office. Fagan received 57% of the vote.
Read more about the Nov. 8 elections in the Nov. 17 edition of the Refugio County Press.