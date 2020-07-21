VICTORIA – The University of Houston-Victoria has released the names of undergraduate students who made its spring 2020 President’s and Deans’ lists.
Among those students listed on the President’s List was Isaac Wollam of Tivoli.
The President’s List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 grade-point average on all work completed during the spring semester. Students who qualify for the President’s List automatically make the Deans’ List and are not listed twice.
Scott Carter, of Woodsboro, was named to the Dean’s List.
To qualify for the Deans’ List, undergraduates must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
Carmen Spring of Sinton received honors on the President’s List For the University of Houston-Victoria’s School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development for spring 2020 semester.