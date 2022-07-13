Debbie Lord regularly witnesses firsthand the dedication of a volunteer firefighter.
“My husband, Edward, has been with volunteer fire departments most of his life,” Lord said. “He loves it. The second that radio goes off, ‘Boom’ he’s out the door.”
Lord recently decided to reward her husband and other firefighters for the Bayside Volunteer Fire Department by creating a ladies auxiliary.
“There was one many, many years ago, but it’s gone by the wayside,” said Lord, whose husband has been with the Bayside VFD for eight years. “They need an auxiliary to help them when they go to a fire. They need water, ice, Gatorade or food. They don’t have that right now. They don’t have anything.”
Lord said the group will assist the firefighters with organizing fundraisers and other behind-the-scenes details.
“Most people don’t realize what goes on in the fire department,” Lord said. “You see this little building and it’s full of these nice-looking trucks. But you don’t realize all the other stuff that needs to be done.
“They are a heck of a department. I’ve watched them grow by leaps and bounds and they’re doing fantastic. They are really stepping up for us and we just need some support for them.”
Due to the recent drought, Refugio County volunteer firefighters have seen the amount of calls more than double this year. That also prompted Lord to form the group.
“Sometimes, they are at these fires for half a day,” Lord said. “When they come back to the fire department, it would be nice for them to at least have something for them, refreshments or something.”
Lord has been satisfied with the reaction after announcing she was forming an auxiliary.
“There has been a really good turnout,” Lord said. “It’s not a political thing. You just have people who want to help any way they can.”
Lord said people can make donations of bottled water, snacks or other refreshments. She also said fundraisers for the Bayside VFD are already being planned.
“They need fundraising and the firefighters really don’t have time for that,” Lord said. “We just want to do anything we can to help, whether it be fundraising or at the fire scene.”
For more information on the Bayside VFD Ladies Auxiliary or to make a donation to the Bayside VFD, call 361-229-3664.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•