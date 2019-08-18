Wood House owners want mansion public access

BAYSIDE – The new owners of the Wood Mansion in Bayside conducted a presentation seeking input on the mansion’s use Saturday, Aug. 10.
The presentation was held at the Bayside Community Center with 65 people in attendance.
The two San Antonio brothers – Jon and Noah Breeden – said they have a tentative plan for the mansion’s use, which would establish their goal of making the historic 1875 mansion public accessible.
Initial plans include making the second floor’s four bedrooms into airbnb rooms, as well as the larger back room into an airbnb suite.
The first floor would house a museum in three large rooms. The smaller room would serve as office space for the Bayside Historical Society.
The larger room on the first floor could be used for meetings, events and other venues.
The existing kitchen would be refurbished, as well as the laundry room and the rest room.
The brothers set out sticky notes so ideas could be written down and then pasted on a board.
They had three categories for ideas: historical connections; trade/construction; and future use ideas.
Noah Breeden said in all 25 ideas were submitted for consideration.
Some of the highlights included French cooking class destination, food or music festival and a restaurant (future use ideas).
The brothers said there is still time to submit ideas to them.
Go to their facebook page at Facebook.com/visitwoodmansion – or you can write to them with your submission to 10004 Wurzbach Rd., No. 160, San Antonio, Texas– home78230.
The Breeden’s purchased the Wood Mansion on June 19 and have already cleaned out the debris that was left there by Hurricane Harvey.
And they have a temporary patch on the roof to prevent further rain from getting in.
They plan to use the bricks that fell in from the chimneys as memorial blocks people can purchase with their names on them. The bricks will be made into a walkway from the front door.
The Breedens also have set up a three-level corporate sponsorship toward the restoration.
A Silver $500 donation gets the corporation’s name on an engraved paver.
A Gold $5,000 donation gets the corporation’s name engraved on a paver and a weekend stay.
A Platinum $10,000 donation gets the corporation’s name engraved and a corporate retreat.
Of course, the Breedens said they will take donations of building materials and supplies.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.