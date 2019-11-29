WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Elementary PTO will conduct its first Christmas tree forest auction Saturday, November 30, at the square during the town’s annual Christmas on the square market days and lighted parade.
The auction will feature eight trees that have been decorated by students of each grade level at WES. The trees will be on display throughout the day’s festivities. The minimum bid is $200 per tree.
All proceeds will go back to the grade levels for future classroom activities that would not otherwise be possible.
This is an opportunity for the community to support WES students and teachers.