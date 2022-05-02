Woodsboro Elementary School invites incoming parents of pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students to go online to the school’s website and register their children for the 2022-23 school year stafrom April 18 to June 10.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022 in order to register for kindergarten and 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022 to register for pre-kindergarten.
The following documentation will be needed before starting in August:
• Up-to-date shot record
• Official birth certificate
• Children’s Social Security Card(s)
• Proof of residency (utility bill with the physical address)
• Valid Texas driver’s license of parent or guardian registering children.
The following items are needed as well as the above information when registering your children for pre-kindergarten:
• Proof of income (pay stubs for the month of July 2022 or SNAP/TANF documents)
Other criteria include: unable to speak and comprehend English; is educationally disadvantaged; is homeless regardless of the residence of the child, of either the parents of the child, or of the child’s guardian or other person having lawful control of the child; is the child of an active duty member of the armed forces, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces, who is ordered to active duty by a proper authority; or, is or ever has been in conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services following an adversary hearing; is a child of a Star of Texas Award Recipient. These children must be served at no cost to the parent(s)/guardian(s).
If space is available, parents of 4-year-old students not qualifying may apply to attend the WES pre-kindergarten program on a tuition basis. Call 361-543-4380 ext. 1313 for more information.
Submitted by
Woodsboro Elementary School