A home located at 607 Burton Street in Woodsboro was totally destroyed by fire on March 3.
The owner of the home, Shane Harmon, was at work in Corpus Christi when his pager went off informing him a fire was reported at 607 Burton Street.
Harmon has been a firefighter for the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department for three years and regularly gets pages through the department’s e-Dispatch alert system.
“Shane called me and said, ‘Did she say 607 Burton? That’s my house,’ ” said Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department Captain Jason Andrade. “He told me he was on his way.”
The call went out at 1:30 p.m. By the time the first crews arrived at the scene, the home was already almost completely engulfed in flames.
No one was at the home when the fire started. Harmon’s wife, Carrie, was at work. Their son, Braden, was at school.
No one was injured in the blaze, but the Harmons’ 1-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever was still unaccounted for as of March 4.
Andrade said Harmon immediately joined the firefighters in trying to salvage anything they could.
“I told him, ‘Shane, we got this. Go be with your family.’ He said, ‘No, I’m going to help y’all,’ ” Andrade said. “He went and grabbed a hose.”
According to Andrade, Harmon is one of the most active volunteers in the fire department.
“We have 17 on our roster and 10 are active. He is one of the active ones,” Andrade said.
The Harmons lost everything in the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the family’s recovery and donations can be made to the Harmons via PayPal on the Woodsboro Vol. Fire Dept. Facebook page.
Andrade said a barbecue chicken and brisket fundraiser will be held to raise funds for the family on March 20 at the fire station.
“They’re still in disbelief and they’re having a hard time taking it all in right now,” Andrade said.
As of March 4, the cause of the fire remained unknown.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•