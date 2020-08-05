Woodsboro ISD awards given, budget discussed

Woodsboro ISD staff members who have gone above and beyond to provide students with help and healthy lunches during the coronavirus crisis were presented with Soaring Eagle awards during a recent school board meeting. Those honored include (from left) Leslie Garza, WES principal; Leann Schubert, paraprofessional; Angela Gonzales, cafeteria manager; Tammy Jaramillo, cafeteria; and Carolyn Avery and Sylvia Montalvo, cafeteria workers. Not pictured is paraprofgessional Jackie Fierova. (Contributed photo)