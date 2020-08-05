Woodsboro ISD awards given, budget discussed

WOODSBORO – In appreciation for their efforts to help keep the students of the Woodsboro Independent School District healthy, fed and educated, WISD Superintendent Janice Sykora announced the recipients of the district’s Soaring Eagles award during a recent school board meeting.
Those honored include Woodsboro Elementary School Principal Leslie Garza, paraprofessional Leann Schubert, cafeteria manager Angela Gonzales, and cafeteria workers Tammy Jaramillo, Carolyn Avery and Sylvia Montalvo and paraprofessional Jackie Fierova.
“I wanted to honor them for their service during the summer,” Sykora said.
She noted that cafeteria workers were delivering food to those who could not go to the school and pick it up, including to some children residing in Bayside.
“The Soaring Eagle awards are a way to honor people and recognize them for the many important things they do to serve the students and families in our community,” Sykora said.
Budget discussions
During the board meeting on July 20, WISD trustees held a workshop to discuss the 2020-2021 budget for the district.
“Financially we’re very sound,” Sykora said. “The tax rate is remaining firm and our citizens are paying their taxes on time. We were able to add $3 million to the fund balance.
“One of the things we emphasize is handling the public’s money in a responsible manner. The public trusts us with their money and their children, and it’s important that we do things right and take care of them.”
Helping to boost the district’s financial position are two windfarms in the area – Cranell and Blackjack Creek, providing $50,000 annually for the next 10 years.
The next budget workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. The board is required to vote on a budget before Aug. 31, which is the end of the fiscal year.
The WISD tax rate is currently $1.40 per $100 property valuation, which includes $1.0680 for maintenance and operations (M&O) and .3324 for the interest and sinking (I&S) fund. Maintenance and operations covers the majority of day-to-day spending for the district and includes employees’ salaries, while the I&S portion of the budget deals with items such as debt incurred.
A presentation to the board indicated that $4.295 million of taxes collected go to the M&O part of the budget while $936,942 goes to I&S.
New band hall
The board was scheduled to accept a bid for the new WISD band hall and also the fourth grade wing of the elementary school at the July 27 board meeting. Both of these portions of the school were destroyed when Hurricane Harvey struck in August 2017.
“We are hoping to be able to occupy the new band hall by August or September next year,” Sykora said. “This will also serve as the music room for the elementary, so it will be available to every child in the district.”
School supply help
Parents of Woodsboro Elementary students will not have to shop for school supplies this year, but instead will be able to purchase them from the school for $10.
“There is so much stress because of COVID and this will help cut down on that by keeping people from having to go to different stores,” Sykora said.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the County Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397 or at josborne@mySouTex.com.