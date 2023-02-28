Woodsboro ISD plans to place a bond proposition on the May 6 general election ballot.
Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers said the school district would present the proposition to the school board in a special meeting called for Feb. 15.
The bond would call for funds to build a new elementary school campus.
“It was built in the early 1950s and we’ve had a lot of issues with water and plumbing,” Segers said. “Two years ago, we had to close the elementary school campus down two days before school was to be let out because we couldn’t flush the toilets.”
Segers said the school district has had two facilities audits performed.
“Both of them showed that our elementary school was just at the end of its educational life,” Segers said.
“We’re looking at a 70-year-old building. It’s just time.”
The new campus would be constructed beside the old gymnasium, according to Segers.
The school district was also considering upgrading Coach Aaron Houston Stadium and the Woodsboro ISD baseball stadium.
“Our track needs repairing and the stadium needs new lights,” Segers said.
“We’re looking at putting some lights on the baseball field. But I don’t think we will be able to address those athletics needs at the same time. So we’re going to just look at the school right now.”
