Woodsboro ISD school supplies list

Pre-kindergarten

1 – package of 9x11 Manila paper

1 – package of multicolored construction paper

1 – box of facial tissues

1 – 8-oz. bottle of hand sanitizer

1 – box of Crayola crayons (24 count)

1 – box of Crayola classic markers

2 – Sanford jumbo or My First Ticonderoga pencils

1 – 4-pack of dry erase markers

1 – pair of Fiskars scissors (metal blades)

1 – clean sock for eraser

1 – 4- or 6-count pack of Play Doh

4 – jumbo glue sticks

1 – small plastic school box

1 – coloring book

1 – towel or small  blanket for nap time (no pillows)

1 – tri-fold red/blue sleeping mat (thin mats)

1 – backpack

1 – Crayola watercolor paint set

1 – box of gallon Ziploc bags

1 – box of Ziploc quart bags

1 – change of clothes (in Ziploc bag with student’s name)

1 – box/bag of unfrozen popsicles

(Please mark all supplies with student’s name outside of package)

Kindergarten

5 – plastic folders with brads and pockets (1 each of red, blue, green, yellow, orange)

3 – boxes of facial tissues

3 – boxes Crayola crayons (16 count)

1 – pair of Fiskars scissors (metal blades)

1 – 4-pack of dry erase markers

1 – clean sock for eraser

1 – primary journal

12 – No. 2 pencils

12 – glue sticks

2 – 4-ounce bottles of Elmer’s Glue-All multi-purpose glue

1 – box of Crayola markers

1 – plastic school box (no metal boxes)

2 – pink erasers

1 – washable watercolor paint set (no individual bottles)

1 – backpack with student’s name on it (no backpacks with rollers)

1 – bottle of waterless hand sanitizer

1 – container of disinfecting wipes

Boys - 1 box of gallon zip bags/1 pack of 100 non-coated paper plates

Girls - 1 box quart- size zip bags/1 pack of brown or white lunch sacks

1 – box (100-200 count) ice pops for P.E.

(Do not label the school supplies)

First Grade

1 – bottle of Elmer’s glue

4 – small glue sticks

2 – boxes of 24 Crayola crayons

1 – pair of scissors

4 – big pink erasers

1 – Ticonderoga package of pencils

1 – box of Crayola thin markers (primary colors)

2 – composition notebooks

1 – box of Kleenex

1 – box of ice pops for P.E.

Second Grade

1 – large package of Ticonderoga wood pencils

1 – red pen

2 – packages of Crayola crayons (24 count)

4 – large glue sticks

1 – pair of safety scissors 

2 – erasers (no jumbo or pencil top)

4 – lined composition notebooks

2 – folders with pockets

6 – dry erase markers (any color)

1 – package of notebook paper (wide-ruled)

2 – boxes of Kleenex

2 – Earbuds

1 – 12-inch ruler

Athletic shoes should be worn to P.E. everyday

1 – box of ice pops for P.E.

Third Grade

1 – 2-inch store brand 3-ring view binder with inner pockets on front and back covers

1 – package of 7 tab dividers

1 – red ink pen

1 – package of wooden pencils

2 – packages of wide- ruled notebook paper

1 – package of 24-count Crayons

1 – pair of Earbuds

1 – small point dry erase marker and clean spare sock for eraser

1 – package of store brand 3”x5” white lined index cards

1 – 2-inch store brand 3-ring view binder with inner pockets on front and back covers

3 – single subject spiral notebooks (preferably with the actual spiral binding)

3 – glue sticks

1 – package of colored pencils (at least 12 count, can be more)

1 – package of pencil top erasers

2 – white erasers

1 – pair of scissors

1 – pencil compass

1 – pencil supply box/bag

1 – highlighter

3 – boxes of Kleenex

1 – bottle of hand sanitizer

1 – box of popsicles

Boys - 2 boxes of store brand quart Ziploc baggies (Boys bring these, please)

Girls - 2 boxes of store brand gallon Ziploc baggies

1 – box of ice pops for P.E.

Fourth Grade

4 – vinyl folders with brads (math, social studies, science, ELAR)

1 – composition notebook

2 – packages of pencils

1 – pair of Earbuds

1 – large supply bag

2 – red pens/pencils

1 – pair of scissors

1 – package of pencil top erasers

1 – large eraser

2 – rolls of tape

2 – packages of Post-Its

2 – yellow highlighters

1 – package of Expo markers (small work best)

1 – package of 8-count map colors (basic colors)

2 – large boxes of Kleenex

1 – box or bag of Popsicles for P.E.

Fifth Grade

1 – package of pencils

1 – pencil sharpener

1 – big eraser

1 – package of pencil top erasers

1 – package of colored pencils

1 – package of highlighters (set of 4)

2 – grading pens (no black)

1 – package of color pencils

1 – package of notebook paper

2 – large boxes of Kleenex

1 – package of sandwich-size Ziploc bags

1 – set of Earbuds with container (labeled)

1 – math spiral notebook

1 – purple vinyl folder with brads and pockets

1 – language arts spiral notebook

1 – green vinyl folder with brads and pockets 

1 – social studies spiral notebook

1 – yellow vinyl folder with brads and pockets

1 – science composition journal

1 – red vinyl folder with brads and pockets

1 – reading spiral notebook

1 – blue vinyl folder with brads and pockets

1 – box of ice pops for P.E.

