Woodsboro ISD school supplies list

Pre-kindergarten
1 – package of 9x11 Manila paper
1 – package of multicolored construction paper
1 – box of facial tissues
1 – 8-oz. bottle of hand sanitizer
1 – box of Crayola crayons (24 count)
1 – box of Crayola classic markers
2 – Sanford jumbo or My First Ticonderoga pencils
1 – 4-pack of dry erase markers
1 – pair of Fiskars scissors (metal blades)
1 – clean sock for eraser
1 – 4- or 6-count pack of Play Doh
4 – jumbo glue sticks
1 – small plastic school box
1 – coloring book
1 – towel or small blanket for nap time (no pillows)
1 – tri-fold red/blue sleeping mat (thin mats)
1 – backpack
1 – Crayola watercolor paint set
1 – box of gallon Ziploc bags
1 – box of Ziploc quart bags
1 – change of clothes (in Ziploc bag with student’s name)
1 – box/bag of unfrozen popsicles
(Please mark all supplies with student’s name outside of package)
Kindergarten
5 – plastic folders with brads and pockets (1 each of red, blue, green, yellow, orange)
3 – boxes of facial tissues
3 – boxes Crayola crayons (16 count)
1 – pair of Fiskars scissors (metal blades)
1 – 4-pack of dry erase markers
1 – clean sock for eraser
1 – primary journal
12 – No. 2 pencils
12 – glue sticks
2 – 4-ounce bottles of Elmer’s Glue-All multi-purpose glue
1 – box of Crayola markers
1 – plastic school box (no metal boxes)
2 – pink erasers
1 – washable watercolor paint set (no individual bottles)
1 – backpack with student’s name on it (no backpacks with rollers)
1 – bottle of waterless hand sanitizer
1 – container of disinfecting wipes
Boys - 1 box of gallon zip bags/1 pack of 100 non-coated paper plates
Girls - 1 box quart- size zip bags/1 pack of brown or white lunch sacks
1 – box (100-200 count) ice pops for P.E.
(Do not label the school supplies)
First Grade
1 – bottle of Elmer’s glue
4 – small glue sticks
2 – boxes of 24 Crayola crayons
1 – pair of scissors
4 – big pink erasers
1 – Ticonderoga package of pencils
1 – box of Crayola thin markers (primary colors)
2 – composition notebooks
1 – box of Kleenex
1 – box of ice pops for P.E.
Second Grade
1 – large package of Ticonderoga wood pencils
1 – red pen
2 – packages of Crayola crayons (24 count)
4 – large glue sticks
1 – pair of safety scissors
2 – erasers (no jumbo or pencil top)
4 – lined composition notebooks
2 – folders with pockets
6 – dry erase markers (any color)
1 – package of notebook paper (wide-ruled)
2 – boxes of Kleenex
2 – Earbuds
1 – 12-inch ruler
Athletic shoes should be worn to P.E. everyday
1 – box of ice pops for P.E.
Third Grade
1 – 2-inch store brand 3-ring view binder with inner pockets on front and back covers
1 – package of 7 tab dividers
1 – red ink pen
1 – package of wooden pencils
2 – packages of wide- ruled notebook paper
1 – package of 24-count Crayons
1 – pair of Earbuds
1 – small point dry erase marker and clean spare sock for eraser
1 – package of store brand 3”x5” white lined index cards
1 – 2-inch store brand 3-ring view binder with inner pockets on front and back covers
3 – single subject spiral notebooks (preferably with the actual spiral binding)
3 – glue sticks
1 – package of colored pencils (at least 12 count, can be more)
1 – package of pencil top erasers
2 – white erasers
1 – pair of scissors
1 – pencil compass
1 – pencil supply box/bag
1 – highlighter
3 – boxes of Kleenex
1 – bottle of hand sanitizer
1 – box of popsicles
Boys - 2 boxes of store brand quart Ziploc baggies (Boys bring these, please)
Girls - 2 boxes of store brand gallon Ziploc baggies
1 – box of ice pops for P.E.
Fourth Grade
4 – vinyl folders with brads (math, social studies, science, ELAR)
1 – composition notebook
2 – packages of pencils
1 – pair of Earbuds
1 – large supply bag
2 – red pens/pencils
1 – pair of scissors
1 – package of pencil top erasers
1 – large eraser
2 – rolls of tape
2 – packages of Post-Its
2 – yellow highlighters
1 – package of Expo markers (small work best)
1 – package of 8-count map colors (basic colors)
2 – large boxes of Kleenex
1 – box or bag of Popsicles for P.E.
Fifth Grade
1 – package of pencils
1 – pencil sharpener
1 – big eraser
1 – package of pencil top erasers
1 – package of colored pencils
1 – package of highlighters (set of 4)
2 – grading pens (no black)
1 – package of color pencils
1 – package of notebook paper
2 – large boxes of Kleenex
1 – package of sandwich-size Ziploc bags
1 – set of Earbuds with container (labeled)
1 – math spiral notebook
1 – purple vinyl folder with brads and pockets
1 – language arts spiral notebook
1 – green vinyl folder with brads and pockets
1 – social studies spiral notebook
1 – yellow vinyl folder with brads and pockets
1 – science composition journal
1 – red vinyl folder with brads and pockets
1 – reading spiral notebook
1 – blue vinyl folder with brads and pockets
1 – box of ice pops for P.E.