The Refugio County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Woodsboro man on April 2 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an early morning stabbing incident at a Woodsboro residence.
According to Refugio County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Glen Grasham, the incident, which occurred outside the residence, was reported at 5:40 a.m.
Grasham said the victim, a 32-year old Woodsboro man, was treated at the Refugio County Memorial Hospital and released in good condition.
Grasham said the case is still under investigation.
