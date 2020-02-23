Woodsboro mayor ignites spark for change

WOODSBORO – Some of Kay Roach’s colleagues in Refugio County have called her a spark plug and someone you’d definitely want fighting on your side when the going gets tough.
A conversation in her office shows that she is fired up about doing the best she can to support the community, and also encouraging others to get involved in improving Woodsboro, as well.
Asked what prompted her to run for mayor, Kay laughed and questioned aloud whether she should even answer that question.
“It was during a karaoke party and I joked that maybe I should run for mayor and clean up this town,” she said.
“I would see people in town and they kept talking about me running for mayor. So I decided I had to follow through and do it.”
Kay got much more than she bargained for in her vow to clean up the town, as one of the most devastating and overwhelming events in the community’s history struck a short while after she took office.
“Three months after I was elected, Hurricane Harvey hit,” she said. “We’re making strides — we’re getting there, but it was not just the hurricane that we faced.
“We had repairs in our community that needed to be done 15 years ago. It was a struggle.”
It took all of Kay’s tenacity and commitment to fight for the resources the community needs to rebuild.
“I truly believe I was put here for a reason, she said. “We’re working hard to get things done. I’ve been to Austin several times and I am trying to let them know that it’s hard for rural communities to compete with big ones for resources.
“We don’t have the same advocates and voice that the big cities do. I can’t compete with Houston, San Antonio or even Corpus Christi, much less Refugio.”
Still, with Kay taking her message to the state powerbrokers, Woodsboro’s needs are being recognized.
On a recent Thursday, two residents were able to celebrate receiving new homes thanks to the efforts of volunteer groups.
Kay’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. Woodsboro resident Matt Tuttle said Kay and her husband, Matt Roach, are true difference-makers in the community.
“I don’t believe most folks understand how lucky we actually are to have Kay Roach as our mayor,” Tuttle said in a Facebook post. “She goes above and beyond her call of duty daily as the Woodsboro mayor.
“Mayor Roach and her husband Matt Roach are constantly working to better our little community day in and day out. I don’t believe she gets as much recognition as she deserves.”
Kay will be the first to tell you she isn’t doing the job for recognition, but to improve the community.
“The city is the people, we’re just offering a service,” she said. “People have lost that sense of getting involved and building their town. I want to encourage them to help make their community better. That’s why I do this, and I hope others will join us, too.”
Jeff Osborne is editor of the News of San Patricio and the Refugio County Press.