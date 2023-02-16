Woodsboro’s Ellison wins overall science title at T-M academic meet

Woodsboro’s Nickolas Ellison won the overall science title at the Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway academic meet on Jan. 28.
Ellison took first place in biology, physics and chemistry. He and Rene Hernandez, Anthony Joel Garcia and Alexis Davis combined to place second in the science team competition.
Ellison also won the 12th-grade number sense, calculator applications and mathematics titles. Ellison, Hernandez, Garcia and Katie Fricks won the number sense team title. Ellison, Hernandez and Fricks captured the calculator applications team title and took second in the mathematics team event.
Hernandez was also second in 12th-grade calculator applications, fourth in mathematics and fifth in number sense.
Fricks was fourth in 10th-grade calculator applications, fifth in number sense and fifth in mathematics.
Garcia was sixth in 12th-grade number sense.